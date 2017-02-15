Kim Kardashian West Wears Nothing But a Blazer and Boots in Chilly N.Y.C.

Kim Kardashian West is known for wearing head-turning outfits, and her latest is no exception.

The mother of two was spotted hitting the streets in New York City today, and she went totally without pants. For the occasion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned an oversize pinstripe blazer that featured a plunging neckline, nipped-in waist, and single button at the front. Mrs. West accessorized the revealing number with a pair of too cool heeled boots, a "Calabasas" script necklace, and her favorite faux lip ring. She wore her dark locks down and straight, and rocked a smoldering smokey eye.

We'd call Kardashian West a very brave soul for stepping out in this ensemble, considering the fact that temperatures in the Big Apple were around 40 degrees today.

VIDEO: A Kim and Kanye Kids Fashion Line Is Officially Happening

The 36-year-old is in town for husband Kanye West's upcoming New York Fashion Week show—the rapper will send Yeezy Season Five down the runway tomorrow, February 15.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Kim’s Metabolism Is a Ferrari While Hers Is a Honda

See more of Kim's standout street style moments in our gallery now.