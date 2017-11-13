Kim Kardashian West Responds to Accusations That She Wore Blackface

Kim Kardashian West's beauty line KKW Beauty is only five months old, but the company is already facing a huge controversy. When Kardashian West released KKW Beauty ads of herself wearing the line's makeup, some fans claimed online that she was in blackface, and the reality star is finally responding to the controversy.

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she made her feelings about the accusations known.

"Oh my gosh. I'm seeing these photos from the campaign, the ones that we took. And people online are saying that I'm doing blackface but I would never in a million years be disrespectful and do that," she said.

Kardashian West clarified that though the photos were dark, the intention was never to offend anyone.

@kkwbeauty 6.21.17 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

"We wanted them really moody, I was really tan. I wanted to show the contour," she said. "The photos ended up being a little darker than I was and there was some people online saying that I was doing blackface and the photos were inappropriate."

Despite the explanation, Kardashian West still opted to have the photos fixed.

"I mean I get it. I was super tan, the lighting is really moody so I get why people would say that. I just want to give anyone a reason to say something negative," she said. "I would never disrespect anyone."