Kim Kardashian West Makes Bike Shorts Look High Fashion While Out with Her Sisters

Kim Kardashian West is dead-set on making bike shorts a thing. The reality star stepped out in San Francisco with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé on Saturday and we have to admit, she makes spandex shorts look sexy.

The soon-to-be mom of three paired her knee-length black shorts with a gray turtleneck sweater, looking surprisingly covered up. She showed just a sliver of skin at her knees as she paired the shorts with high black pointed-toe boots. A pair of oversize shades and her long blonde hair completed the look.

Kim was joined by big sister Kourtney, who showed a bit more skin in a black and pink lace bra. She topped off the lingerie with blush pink silk pajama-inspired separates and polished off her look with tiny black shades.

Khloé, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, brought up the rear in high-waist jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a tucked-in top.

She covered up in a long coat and a dark pair of shades for the San Francisco outing with her sisters.

Three sisters, three very different looks.