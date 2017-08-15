Kim Kardashian West Literally Glows in a See-Through Bedazzled Jumpsuit

To quote Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West shined bright like a diamond in her latest show-stopping look.

On Monday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty showed off her high wattage in a completely sheer jumpsuit for a "secret project" she's working on with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

In several clips shared to the social media mogul's Snapchat, Kardashian West first teased: "We're making magic on a secret project."

She then gave fans an eyeful while wearing figure-accentuating undergarments before she slipped on the real star of the evening: a transparent sparkly jumpsuit that literally illuminated her enviable figure in the dark.

The selfie queen was definitely feeling the sultry look, as she shared several videos that panned up and down her booty-flaunting ensemble. In a final clip, the statement piece completely lit up while Kardashian West strutted towards a pool.

Dedivanovic also shared a short clip of his glam handiwork, aptly captioned, "She glows."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Pokes Fun of Her Crying Face in Cute Instagram with Niece Dream

In case you ever had doubts, there's no denying Kim K's star power!