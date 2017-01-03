This Is Not a Drill: Kim Kardashian West Is BACK on Instagram

The queen is back! After a few months of social media silence following her terrifying Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian West has made her triumphant return to Instagram and her adorable family plays a starring role.

At approximately 1:56 p.m. ET, the 36-year-old shared her first photo on the app since October. The post? A sweet photo with husband Kanye West, 3-year-old daughter North, and 1-year-old son Saint.

The reality star, in a white T-shirt and strappy nude stilettos, squats down to steady Saint, who looks to be taking some cautious steps while holding his big sister's hand. Little North, who matches her family in a white dress and sneaks, practices her best gaze off into the distance as her proud dad looks down at his brood.

Kim's caption for the snap was simple. "Family," it read.

We had some indication that today could be the day: Earlier this morning, Kardashian West shared a home video montage with footage of North, Saint, and Kanye on her app, and it turned us into an emotional wreck. While Kim has had plenty of app takeovers, giving her closest companions the chance to share exclusive new content to her site, this was the first time since her traumatic experience in Paris that she herself shared anything on Instagram.

She isn't the only Kardashian-West whom we're excited to see looking well: Kanye entered a hospital in Los Angeles in November for treatment for exhaustion, further proof that 2016 was a rough one for the famous family.

We've missed you, Kim. Welcome home.