Kim Kardashian West Asks Fans to Help "Step Up" Her Instagram Game

It's no secret that OG selfie queen Kim Kardashian West has her social media mogul status on lock, but that doesn't mean that she isn't open to a few 'gram pointers.

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pleaded with her 102 million Instagram followers to advise on ways to "step up" her feed. "I need more consistency on my insta feed," the mom of two explained, alongside a photo of herself wearing a simple yet stunning off-the-shoulder LWD.

"Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up," she asked her fans, who were quick to flock to her comments section with an influx of ideas.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Some suggested that the reality star ditch the Polaroids, increase the brightness of her images, and do away with the heavy filtering, while many encouraged the 36-year-old to use more natural light and get rid of the "photoshop bs."

We suggest that Kim taps little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner—who've developed a formidable following of their own—for advice in slaying the Instagram game. Though, there's no doubt that we'll always be loyal followers of Kim's account!