Kim Kardashian West Swears By This $10 Anti-Aging Serum

If you've yet to familiarize yourself with The Ordinary, a line of skincare basics that all ring in at under $20, that's all about to change. The brand's products have reached Internet beauty cult-status, and whenever they drop something new, it almost instantly sells out. Case in point: When The Ordinary announced it was launching foundation as its first color cosmetics product last spring, all of the shades quickly racked up a wait list 25,000 people deep.

RELATED: We Tried The $7 Foundation With a 25,000 Person Wait List

It turns out that not even Kim Kardashian West can resist a good skincare product bargain. A quick Google search will give you a list of luxe, high-end products like Guerlain's Orchidée Impériale Cream that the celeb has said she's sworn by over the years, but West also likes throwing affordable skincare buys into the mix, too like The Ordinary's Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion ($10; sephora.com).

Courtesy $10 SHOP NOW The Ordinary |

In a post on her website about how she slows down the aging process, West shared that she relies on the brand's topical retinoid to smooth and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Unlike a lot of other retinoid-based anti-aging products which can be drying and irritating, The Ordinary's serum simultaneously hydrates skin while targeting visible signs of aging.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin

Even better: The Ordinary's products recently landed at Sephora, making it even easier to get your hands on any of the brand's skincare staples. That is, before they sell out now West has given the brand her stamp of approval.