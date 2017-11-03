Kim Kardashian West Apologizes for Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian West is apologizing for her Halloween costume of the late singer Aaliyah. The reality star received backlash after dressing up as the singer, with Twitter users accusing her of being offensive or insensitive with her choice of costume.

“Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not,” one user wrote.

Now, Kardashian West is saying sorry to those she offended. “When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah,” Kardashian West wrote on her website, according to People. “The look was inspired by what she wore in her ‘Try Again’ music video. I wore a custom bra top and J Brand leather pants. Ariel Tejada did my makeup and Chris Appleton did my hair.”

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,” Kardashian West continued.

Splash News

“When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists,” she wrote.

“For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney [Kardashian] was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes and that my son [Saint West] was Axl Rose,” she said. “We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect—it’s that simple!”