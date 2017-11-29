Kim Kardashian West Wears 9 Head-Turning Looks in One Day 

Wearing one or two looks during the day can seem like a lot, but if you're Kim Kardashian West, it's all in a day's work. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star was spotted wearing not one but nine looks while on a photo shoot in Los Angeles, and each one is sexier than the last.

While all of the ensembles are different, there is definitely a distinct theme to her outfits. Each one consists of neutral separates and in the majority of the looks, she's baring her toned abs and going braless. Hey, when you work that hard at the gym why not show it off, right?

VIDEO: Inside Kim Kardashian West's Strict Diet and Exercise Routine

In one of our favorite looks from her session, Kim wears tan skin-tight leggings (shop a similar style here), a matching crop top, and an oversize sweater. If you think that is sexy, scroll down to see all of her head-turning ensembles, in which she wears everything from a baseball cap and biker shorts to sky-high booties and wide-leg trousers.