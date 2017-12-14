You'll Be Shocked at How Long It Takes for Kim Kardashian to Maintain Her Platinum Hair

Maintaining platinum blonde hair when you're a natural brunette is no easy task. Just ask Kim Kardashian West, who shared with her Twitter followers the lengthy amount of time she has to spend in order to maintain her blonde hair.

"Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this," she wrote on Twitter.

Yes, you read that correctly: Over 13 hours to make sure that she can stay platinum without damaging her hair for good. Pretty crazy, right? Her dedication to her hair is nothing new, but from her Tweet it sounds like that her days as a blonde bombshell may be over.

Kardashian West dyed her hair blonde during New York Fashion Week, which was the second time she'd gone blonde.

We have to say, we love the blonde, but we're not sure that we'd be able to handle all the maintenance!