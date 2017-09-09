Kim Kardashian Wants You to Stop Talking About Surrogacy Rumors 

There have been plenty of rumors swirling about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child, who is being carried by a surrogate. However, the 36-year-old reality TV star and KKW Beauty founder asks that you kindly check yourself, as she and her husband have "never confirmed anything."

Kardashian has been in the Big Apple this week, attending NYFW events with mother Kris Jenner and younger sis Kendall Jenner. At a soirée last night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star walked the red carpet in a stunning silver vintage Versace gown, and she took the opportunity to speak to E! about how invasive the public is being regarding her surrogacy.

"I've definitely seen a lot of things. We've never confirmed anything," Kardashian said in response to recent headlines.

"When we're ready to talk about it, we will," the mother of two said. "I think it's super invasive when people are just... So many details out there, and like I've never heard this, I've never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Wears Oversize Blazer as a Dress to NYFW Party

Bottom line? Don't believe everything you read on the Internet...Until Kim says so, at least.