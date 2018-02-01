Kim Kardashian Is Sending Valentines to All Her Friends and Frenemies

With the launch of Kim Kardashian West’s Valentine’s Day-inspired fragrance collection, the reality star is having what can most authentically be described as a change of heart.

In a recent Instagram story video, the mother of three panned in on an assortment of Post-it notes bearing a variety of celebrities names.

"I’m writing a list for my press boxes,” Kardashian narrated. “I decided for this Valentine’s Day everyone deserves a Valentine. I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

The sticky noters are arranged in three different color-coded columns—each of which we assume corresponds to one of Kim’s heart-shaped fragrances (blue for Bae, purple for Ride or Die, and pink for BFF). Among those about to receive a sweet treat from Mrs. West are some of the 37-year-old's and her family’s most notorious frenemies, including Taylor Swift, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Blac Chyna.

Kardashian specified that the names present don’t include the entire list of recipients, but for some reason, these 36 celebrities made the Insta-cut. Other notable names include Pink, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan (the most recent victim of her special brand of shade), Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, Wendy Williams, and Mariah Carey.

kimkardashian/instagram

See the list she shared above.