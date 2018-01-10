Kim Kardashian Posed in Underwear, but Fans Focused on What Was Behind Her

Alexandra Whittaker
Jan 10, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Kim Kardashian West is already spending 2018 in a quintessentially Kim K. way—by posing on Instagram in her underwear.

The reality star posted a sultry snap to Instagram wearing nothing but a white crop top and a matching high-waist panties. In the photo, Kardashian stood in a gray kitchen while barefoot and drinking a shake.

In the caption of her post, an ad for a meal-replacement shake, Kardashian described what she was drinking; however, followers couldn't help but focus more on her outfit—and where she was standing. The Evening Standard reported that some users were a little put off by Kardashian standing so bare in what they perceived as a "dirty" kitchen.

#ad Little update for you guys. I’m on Day 9 of my Shake It Baby program from @flattummyco and I’m actually feeling so good. We had a massive Christmas this year and between my Mom's party, Christmas and New Years… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy. But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need. These meal replacement shakes are so good and it’s helping me get my tummy back to flat in the new year. The results I’m seeing and feeling are amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks. Because they’re all about getting women back on track… they’ve got a 20% off sale going on right now if you want to start 2018 off right… trust me, you’re going to want to check them out.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“You’re not wearing the proper kitchen wear," one wrote. "That's a hygiene violation.”

“I couldn’t finish reading what @kimkardashian was selling over the bleakness level of this kitchen," another said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is Never Not Ready for a Topless Photoshoot

Despite the kitchen qualms and Kardashian's barely there outfit, this isn't the most outrageous underwear photo Kardashian has posted this year. Last week, she shared another stripped down snap while wearing a pair of briefs; only that time, she didn't wear a top at all.

Rise & Grind

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

What a tone to set for the year!

