Kim Kardashian Reps Husband Kanye West in Two Nearly Identical Yeezy Looks

Kim Kardashian continues to be the best advert for husband, Kanye West’s, Yeezy collection.

While Mr. West is not currently on the NYFW schedule for the fall 2018 shows (though, a surprise runway spectacle wouldn't surprise us), the KKW Beauty mogul has been avidly repping the rapper's new Yeezy Season 6 designs in two nearly identical looks this week.

First, on Wednesday, the Selfish author dressed down a leather duster and glam sunglasses with some signature pieces from the "Famous" hitmaker's line: clear heels, spandex bike shorts, and a cozy gray hoodie. A gold pendant added just enough luxe to the fussy no-fuss look she wore during a quick check-in on the family clothing's boutique, Dash, in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian stayed loyal to the Yeezy brand rocking biker shorts, a matching hoody, and her favorite clear heels ($650; mytheresa.com). A leather trench coat balanced out the casual look. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The following day, the mom of three concealed her famed curves in a gray bra top and matching high-waisted leggings à la West's Internet-breaking look book. The social media star's ensemble seemed quite familiar, as she wore the same clear heels, gold necklace, and dramatic calf-length coat as the day before.

BAHE / BACKGRID

Kanye began showing his eponymous fashion collection in 2015, and with each fashion cycle, the shows became more and more extravagant. By 2017, the singer bowed out of the NYFW circuit, and, this time around, returned with an ad campaign that not-so subtlely expressed that we're still living in a Kimye world.

Though the shows must go on without the musician-turned-fashion designer, West clearly wants his new designs to stay top-of-mind, and who better to make sure that happens than Kim?