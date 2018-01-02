Kim Kardashian Might Be Kicking Off 2018 with a Huge Hair Makeover

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Kim Kardashian’s blonde hair, besides the fact that everyone should go platinum at some point, it’s that the icy hue usually doesn’t stick around for more than a few months. She clearly loves the look, but has been blatantly outspoken about hating the maintenance. FYI: It took her 13 hours to bleach her roots. But a new year brings a new you, so they say, and there might be a huge hair change in Kardashian’s future.

This is all judging off her latest Instagram post, that is. The celebrity posted an old image of herself wearing her hair dark in loose, beachy waves, along with a caption referencing a change is near. "Dark hair for the new year?" she wrote.

It's been blonde since September, and given how long she usually commits to the lighter hue, she's about due for a change. Unlike the many hair lengths Kardashian alternates between, she only ever wears her hair super dark without any type of highlights, or platinum, so we have a feeling a switch would end up looking exactly like the picture above.

Whether Kardashian is serious about her "new year, new hair" proclamation? Only time will tell.