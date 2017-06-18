Kim Kardashian Wears Sweats for Three Days Straight, Is All of Us

Let's be real: We're all guilty of outfit repeating.

Even Kim Kardashian West does it from time to time, like this week, when she wore the same super casual getup three days in a row. That's right, three days!

It's not always skin-tight, see-through outfits in Kim's world. This week, she was the epitome of casual when she stepped out (multiple times) in a lounging-around-the-house look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a white tank top and gray joggers from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 as she met up with sister Kylie Jenner and then when her family went to dinner for North West's birthday.

VIDEO: North West's Cutest Instagram Moments

Kardashian also looks to be wearing the same outfit in one of her latest Snapchat stories as she shows off North's new puppy.

Kardashian alternated between a pair of white sneakers and white-and-gray Yeezys for the different outings, and she kept her hair long and glamorous. The whole ensemble looks amazingly comfy, and we're not mad about it.

C'mon though, we all have weekends when we stay in the same clothes.