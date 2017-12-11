How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Having a Surrogate

As we all know, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting their third child next year through a surrogate, but even though the word about their new bundle of joy has been out for awhile now, it's only just now that it's making its way onto their family's TV show.

Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows Kim right smack dab in the middle of the process of getting a surrogate, and she revealed what she really thinks about it all while talking to her sisters.

“Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,” Kim explained to her big sister Kourtney.

"You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation. But I think everything happens for a reason, because the surrogate that I really loved got approved and she is such a nice person, like she’s so easy to talk to and she’s the perfect fit for us, but we have to decide quickly, are we really going to go through with this or are we gonna wait until we feel more prepared.”

While we all know now that Kim and Kanye ended up moving forward with the surrogacy process, in the clip, Kim told her sister Khloé that there was only a 60 percent chance the embryo would take, which was something she was afraid of happening.

“Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint, she had an embryo implanted into her and that embryo did not take," Khloé later explained. "So Kim is super nervous and anxious during this waiting period. Of course, she wants to know: Is she or is she not having another baby?”

Kim also had fears about not carrying her third child herself.

“It is frustrating to not be able to do it on your own,” she said. “It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctors’ appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives.”

Despite the difficulties, at the end of the day, Kim felt grateful.

“I’m seriously so grateful for that and that someone is so selfless and kind to do this, and I definitely want to keep it private,” she said. “I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like I don’t want them to harass her. She doesn’t know how to handle stuff like that. This isn’t her world.”