Yes, Kim Kardashian Had Opinions About Her Surrogate's Diet

Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby daughter Chicago arrived, the details surrounding their gestational carrier were a hot topic. From the people she interacted with to what she ate, the unidentified surrogate had plenty of people talk about her day-to-day life—except for Kim herself.

Despite intense tabloid reports that the surrogate had to follow a strict diet and routine, Kardashian West publicly kept quiet about her rules and stipulations. But that changed on Tuesday: In a new interview with Elle, Kardashian West got candid and opened up about how she preferred that her surrogate eat organic foods as much as possible.

And that actually worked out naturally: "[It] is just how she eats, so it was a good match for us," she said.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Even with that preference, Kardashian didn't consider herself authoritarian about it. "I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it," she said. "Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.’"

Her attitude did not stop people from speculating. Sources told People that Kardashian was "super adamant" that the surrogate stuck to a healthy diet.

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian's Strict Diet and Exercise Plan

“Kim and Kanye both want the healthiest baby possible and are making sure the surrogate is abiding by the routine they’ve set for her,” the source said.

Until the surrogate speaks up for herself though, it's hard to know.