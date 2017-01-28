The One Thing Kim Kardashian Doesn't Post on Social Media

It's sort of an understatement to say that Kim Kardashian West documents her entire life on social media. After all, publicly sharing her every move has been the cornerstone of her climb to fame—including childbirth, those tales of woe and Spanx, Kanye...need we say more? And while nothing seems to be off-limits, there's one area of her life that Kardashian West rarely shows, and that's her workouts.

But today, all that changed.

Kardashian West posted a photo of herself and fitness-boss sister Khloé doing a high-intensity workout while on vacation in Costa Rica, and revealed that she does, in fact, have a very active exercise life.

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because…I don’t know why—I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé. But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour,” Kardashian West said.

Even maintaining her fitness regimen while on vacation, we'd say Kim is keeping up, indeed.