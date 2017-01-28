The One Thing Kim Kardashian Doesn't Post on Social Media

The One Thing Kim Kardashian Doesn't Post on Social Media
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Shop This Post
January 28, 2017 @ 4:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

It's sort of an understatement to say that Kim Kardashian West documents her entire life on social media. After all, publicly sharing her every move has been the cornerstone of her climb to fame—including childbirth, those tales of woe and Spanx, Kanye...need we say more? And while nothing seems to be off-limits, there's one area of her life that Kardashian West rarely shows, and that's her workouts. 

But today, all that changed. 

Kardashian West posted a photo of herself and fitness-boss sister Khloé doing a high-intensity workout while on vacation in Costa Rica, and revealed that she does, in fact, have a very active exercise life.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West's Post-Baby Transformation

 

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because…I don’t know why—I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé. But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour,” Kardashian West said. 

RELATED: How Kim Kardashian West Does Desert Dressing

Even maintaining her fitness regimen while on vacation, we'd say Kim is keeping up, indeed. 

The Latest in Video

Inside the Victoria's Secret Models' Pre-Show Workouts
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top