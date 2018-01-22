Kim Kardashian Stops Traffic in Snakeskin Pants During First Post-Baby Date Night

After welcoming their third bundle of joy last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally made time for a little romance.

Amid late-night diaper changes and feedings, the new parents set aside some one-on-one time, as they attended a screening for Damon Dash’s film Honor Up in Calabasas, Calif on Saturday.

Splash News

The KKW Beauty mogul looked as stylish as ever, stepping out in a pair of eye-catching snakeskin pants, which she complemented with matching serpentine stiletto boots. Wearing her long platinum locks in mermaid waves and clutching a small black handbag, the mom of three stopped traffic in a neon yellow sweater.

Meanwhile, the “Famous” rapper allowed his wife to garner all of the attention with understated slacks and a black jacket atop a T-shirt and his signature gold chain.

Looking good you two!