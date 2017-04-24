Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Sheer Bike Shorts and a Satin Bra

Kim Kardashian West is intent on making bike shorts happen, and her latest look is her most risqué take on the trend yet.

The reality star stepped out in totally sheer lace biker shorts while leaving her house last week and she has essentially turned lingerie into streetwear.

The mom of two showed off her sleek physique in a white top that was unbuttoned to show off her plunging satin bra. She tucked the top into a pair of La Perla high-waist lace shorts, which are currently on sale for £250 over in the U.K. She paired the look with lace-up sandals and a sleek straight lob and looked utterly fierce for her night on the town.

Brian Prahl/Splash News

This is far from the first time she has rocked spandex as outwear. Watch the video at top for five more times she made skin-tight spandex look so good.

