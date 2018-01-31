Kim Kardashian Ditches Her "Bo Derek" Braids for Sexy Bikini Snap

Kim Kardashian West has officially given us a week’s worth of NSFW snaps with her latest post.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her seventh nearly-nude photo, which appears to be an outtake from her now-infamous bedside spread with photographer Marcus Hyde.

Giving fans an eyeful of her trademark curves in a simple black bikini, worn with clear heels and a newspaper-style cover up that’s giving us Carrie Bradshaw vibes, the mom of three ditched her controversial, "Bo Derek" braids for a platinum lob—all while proving she's in the best shape of her life.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The sexy shot comes just days after the "Selfish" author came under fire for cultural appropriation with her blonde cornrows, crediting them to actress Bo Derek rather than the Fulani tribe of East and West Africa, where the hairstyle originated.

Despite the criticism, the reality star has expressed that she gives “zero f—s,” and something tells us we’ll be seeing more racy snaps before the week is over.