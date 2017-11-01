Kim Kardashian Lip-Synced as Late Icon Selena for Her Final Halloween Costume

Selena is getting major love from our favorite style stars this Halloween. Kim Kardashian West revealed yet another Halloween look Tuesday night on Snapchat and Twitter and the costume honored the late Tejano music star.

Kardashian West shared video of herself lip-syncing and twirling to the late icon's hit song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" in Selena's classic purple cutout jumpsuit.

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

"My fave Selena!!!!," is how she captioned a short clip of her dancing to the 1994 classic. Her curves were on full display: body positivity and an embrace of her sensuality were just two of our favorite things about Selena.

Kardashian wasn't the only one who transformed into Selena this Halloween: Demi Lovato dressed up as the singer in an almost identical purple cutout jumpsuit.

Kim Kardashian / Twitter

America Ferrera also paid tribute to Selena for a Halloween-themed episode of her TV show Superstore. She took the more covered approach for her look and did a side-by-side of herself and the late singer in the original ensemble.

Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Another impressive Halloween moment for Kardashian West, though there's no denying that Lovato and Ferrera nailed the look as well. Real question: Can we make Halloween a weekly thing?