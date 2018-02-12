Kim Kardashian West Has a Surprising Opinion on Scott Disick's Love Life

Scott Disick is officially in a relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, but not everyone in the Kardashian family agrees on the best way to approach it.

Disick shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, which could make things complicated, though Kourtney seems happy to focus on doing her own thing at the beach with her new beau Younes Bendjima. Her sister Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has spent time calling out Disick and Richie's age difference (Disick is 34) on Instagram with shady comments.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

But what does Kim Kardashian West think of it all? It turns out she approves.

"I've started to see pictures of Scott running around New York and whatever makes him happy—I don't judge, I don't care," Kim said on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I think it's a good thing. I just hope that he's making good choices and having fun and nothing's getting crazy."

Kim's mom Kris Jenner took a slightly different approach. Instead of hashing out her own feelings about the new couple, she asked Disick directly about it.

“What’s going on? Are you dating?” she asked. “Are you dating one person? Just one? You’re going steady?”

“I guess that’s what the kids are calling it,” Disick replied vaguely.

“Is it Sofia?” Jenner whispered before Disick confirmed. “Wait, how old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age?”

"19," Disick said succinctly.

While Disick is older than Richie, age differences are really nothing new in the Kardashian family. Kris herself had a 12 year age difference in her relationship with the late Robert Kardashian. Disick's ex Kourtney also has an age difference with her boyfriend, since she is 38 and Bendjima is 24, which is almost exactly the same sized gap as Richie and Disick.