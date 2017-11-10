Saint West Is So Grown Up Riding a Tricycle in Kim Kardashian's Latest Intagram 

Saint West is growing up so fast! The one year-old is taking after big sister, North and slowly becoming the next baby style icon. But he's also getting into full-on toddler mode by learning how to ride a tricycle.
On Thursday, proud mom Kim Kardashian shared the cutest new photo of the youngster on a tricked out and oh-so-cool bike. Saint is totally focused, while sporting his cornrows, a ringer tee, and Harley Davidson sweats. And we know he's already getting serious in the playground by the dirt on his kicks.
A couple of weeks ago, Kardashian posted an adorable picture of the tot indulging in a Mickey Mouse PEZ. A fun athleisure look was also on the agenda that day: clearly he takees after dad Kanye West in the fashion department.
Next month, Saint turns two! We can only imagine what his mom and dad have planned. Until then, we're certain he'll be riding around in style.