Kim Kardashian and Saint West Goof Around on Snapchat, and the Results Are Too Cute 

While it has been a whirlwind week since welcoming baby Chicago, Kim Kardashian is making sure her other kids are feeling the love, too.

On Tuesday, the reality star took to Snapchat to document some one-on-one time with 2-year-old son, Saint. And, with the app’s silly filters, the results of their mommy-and-son time are too cute.

“Are you an alien? Say hi, alien,” the KKW Beauty entrepreneur can be heard saying in one clip, showing the tot with enlarged eyes and a contorted face, before the pair take a pizza selfie. Later on, the adorable youngster ages a few years, and transforms into a grandfather, thanks to a silver mustache and oversized glasses.

Recently, the reality star opened up about how she wants her two oldest children to get plenty of attention despite the family’s newest addition.

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source close to the family recently told People.

Looks like Kim is keeping to her word!