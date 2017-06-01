Baby Saint Is Transfixed by His Great-Grandmother and the Photo’s Too Sweet

Baby Saint Is Transfixed by His Great-Grandmother and the Photo’s Too Sweet
Chris Haston/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
BY: Lara Walsh
June 1, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Family was on Kim Kardashian West's mind Wednesday night, as she took to Instagram to share a photo celebrating three generations of loved ones.

The social media mogul—who opened up on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in late April about how her life-changing Paris attack in October has colored her new approach to motherhood and minimalist online posts—gave fans a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old son, Saint, in a candid family shot mid-week.

In the sweet photo, we see the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, dressed casually in a black turtleneck sweater and her raven locks swept up in a messy bun, gazing adoringly at her son as she holds him in her arms. However, the adorable little tot's attention is elsewhere, as he seems to be transfixed by his great grandmother, MJ, who is mother to momager, Kris Jenner. The trio appears to be outside, enjoying a summer meal on the patio.

"Some of my fave people," the mom of two simply captioned the heartwarming shot.

While she doesn't mention the photographer behind the candid portrait of the threesome by name, we're hoping it's Kris, representing four different generations of this close-knit family!

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

