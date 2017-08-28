Kim Kardashian Says Saint Cries When North Won't Play with Him

There's a little bit of sibling rivalry brewing in the Kim Kardashian West/Kanye West household, and Kim is not afraid to talk about it.

The TV star filled in for Kelly Ripa and co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning and chatted about her family—including life with her kids, 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint. Unfortunately, Kim said, North has a bit of a bone to pick with her younger brother, and it sometimes leaves Saint a little teary-eyed.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me,” Kim said. “Her thing is, she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’ll say, ‘We’re having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then—no boys!’ And then she’ll slam the door on her brother’s face and he’ll just start crying.”

But (very sweetly) even though he isn't always allowed to come to North's tea parties, Saint still looks up to his big sis.

“When they both are standing there, he likes to imitate her now, so if she’s crying, he’ll start fake crying,” said Kim. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t pick up both of you!'”

It sure sounds like she's got a handful, but it also sounds like she's handling it well.

Chatting about her family certainly brought a smile to Kardashian's face, but while sitting with Ryan Seacrest, she also took the opportunity to open up about more difficult subjects—namely, being robbed in Paris and her subsequent break from social media.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I was having maybe a good month of just being on edge and just thinking that everyone was plotting and planning,” she said about the period after the robbery last year.

“I just thought, there’s so much going on, and we just never stop, and I really learned that—I took a couple months off, and I just wasn’t on social media, and honestly, I think it is so beneficial for everyone in life no matter what you do, who you are, how old you are, you need a digital detox.”

Wise words indeed. We're glad Kim is safe and spending time with her family—sibling shenanigans and all.