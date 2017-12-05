Kim Kardashian Angers Swifties with Throwback Pic of Nude Taylor Swift Wax Figure

As 2017 begins to draw to a close, Kim Kardashian appears to be feeling nostalgic.

On Monday, the social media mogul posted a throwback photo of herself checking out hubby Kanye West's "Famous" exhibit, which accompanied the launch of the rapper's hit single. "Famous," the blonde reality star captioned the shot, showing naked wax figures of West and frenemy Taylor Swift.

famous A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Swifties saw a double meaning behind the flashback shot, and were quick to rise to the Grammy Award-winning musician’s defense by developing an emblem of their own to represent Kim after Kar-Jenner fans bestowed Swift with a snake emoji last year.

In the comments section of the image, many angered viewers posted rat or mice emojis to denote the makeup entrepreneur, while others proudly shared Tay’s snake crest.

Back in 2016, the Reputation musician and Kardashian were on the outs after West addressed T-Swift with a line claiming he “made that b— famous” on his Life of Pablo track. Since then, the 27-year-old proudly wore the snake symbol like a badge of honor, hitting back with a single on her latest album titled, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”