Kim Kardashian Poses Naked While Climbing a Tree—Yes, Really

X
Shop This Post
by: Jennifer Davis
September 5, 2017 @ 10:00 PM

Climbing trees are usually reserved for kids with scraped knees, but if you're Kim Kardashian West the childhood activity takes on a whole new meaning. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself in a tree completely nude, and, honestly, you'll have to see it to believe it. 

In the black-and-white Instagram, Kim balances on a low branch in nothing but lace-up hiking boots. The sultry star appears to be unphased by posing in nature in the nude. In fact, she stares off into the distance like she's there to contemplate life's great mysteries. Like usual, her hair is blown out and falling in curls that fall just below her collar bone. 

To keep the shot from being NSFW, two stars appear over her nipples and a strategic shadow hides anything else that may be inappropriate for prying eyes. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYrOffcFD_F/?taken-by=kimkardashian

 

Before you think that this is just a typical photo shoot for the million-dollar business woman, it's in fact for a book. "So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th," she captioned the 'gram. 

RELATED: Kim K. Says North Would Be a Better President Than Trump

So it's basically art! 

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top