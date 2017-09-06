Climbing trees are usually reserved for kids with scraped knees, but if you're Kim Kardashian West the childhood activity takes on a whole new meaning. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself in a tree completely nude, and, honestly, you'll have to see it to believe it.

In the black-and-white Instagram, Kim balances on a low branch in nothing but lace-up hiking boots. The sultry star appears to be unphased by posing in nature in the nude. In fact, she stares off into the distance like she's there to contemplate life's great mysteries. Like usual, her hair is blown out and falling in curls that fall just below her collar bone.

To keep the shot from being NSFW, two stars appear over her nipples and a strategic shadow hides anything else that may be inappropriate for prying eyes.

Before you think that this is just a typical photo shoot for the million-dollar business woman, it's in fact for a book. "So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th," she captioned the 'gram.

So it's basically art!