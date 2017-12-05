Kim Kardashian Finally Debuted the Year’s Hottest Haircut 

Maybe her older sister Kourtney influenced her to make the chop, or maybe she needed to lose a few inches after her aggressive dye job. Either way, Kim Kardashian West is now a proud owner of the year’s hottest haircut. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton debuted her new ultra blunt and angled lob on his Instagram, capturing the look in what appears to be a Snapchat video on the way to an event by the celebrity herself.

ATOMIC BLONDE ✂️ Bringing back the shine 💫 Love this blunt chop on @kimkardashian #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

As we’ve seen from J.Lo’s recent hair move, and now Kardashian, the long bob is here to stay. This also isn’t the first time that Kardashian has lost length and adopted the trendy hairstyle—back in May at the Met Gala, she stepped out with a nearly identical cut in her natural dark hair color.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

This time, she’s obviously trying it out as a blonde, and the icy platinum hue proves how much a simple hair color switch can transform your entire vibe.

No matter how long she keeps her lob, it looks like it might just be the hottest haircut of 2018, too.