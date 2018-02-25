Kim Kardashian Just Dyed Her Hair Pink

Kim Kardashian's hair is no stranger to change. From her natural shade of dark brown to the silver strands she debuted at last year's New York Fashion Week, the reality star always manages to keep it fresh. And, today, she went for a new look that no one saw coming, transforming her long, pin-straight locks with a pretty shade of pink. That's right, Kim K's hair is pink.

She offered a glimpse at her head-turning mane on social media, asking fans: "Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?"

The color choice seems out of Kim's neutral-loving wheelhouse, but she set the record straight to anyone doubting that she actually took the plunge, tweeting that the pink dye is permanent. "I don't really do wigs. It's real," she wrote.

I don’t really do wigs . It’s real. https://t.co/zoROaMPmff — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 25, 2018

The change in color comes a day after Kardashian West said that she's "over" her blonde hair. On Twitter, the social media star expressed her frustration: "I can't even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!"

I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Gets Real About Life with Three Kids Under Age 5

Less than 24 hours later, her colorist Chris Appleton rescued the mom of three from her hair conundrum and took her famous strands into uncharted territory. Though, her husband, Kanye West, may actually be the mastermind behind Kim's new appearance.

Back in 2014, she revealed that Mr. West was a fan of her blonde hairstyle, and even asked if she would ever consider dying it again. "I always ask his opinion on everything and he always helps me put together my looks,” she told People.

Whoever's idea it was, we're digging the pink hair.