Kim Kardashian Invades Khloé’s Massive Closet to Style an Outfit for Her

Kim Kardashian West loves her sister Khloé Kardashian, but she doesn’t always love her fashion sense. In an exclusive clip from this week’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star explores KoKo’s massive, ultra-organized closet with BFF Jonathan Cheban to pack Khloé a bag for her Santa Barbara trip. Problem is, she can’t seem to find anything she likes.

“Oh my god. It looks like My Super Sweet 16,” Cheban jokes upon walking in. “Cheesy as f—," Kim declares her sister’s clothes.

“I think I can just help Khloé have like more simple style, because her body really is the accessory,” she says in an interview alongside Kourtney Kardashian. “For me, I’m so curvy that if I try to put other things on, I look like a joke.”

Eventually, Kim settles on a black blazer, a simple bodysuit, and a matching miniskirt. “I think she’ll really appreciate this,” Kim says in the confessional-style interview.

Kourtney claps back: “But like, wouldn’t you be pissed if someone took your bag and put whatever your style was that they wanted you to have?”

“Whatever happens, I won’t be there to have to deal,” Kim answers.

Watch the exclusive clip above, and catch this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!.