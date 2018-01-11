Kim Kardashian Puts Her Money Where Her Mouth Is with New Personalized Grill

Kim Kardashian is putting her money where her mouth is—quite literally.

On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty guru displayed a new addition to her jewelry collection: a gold grill stamped with “KIM" to bedazzle her lower teeth.

In a series of photos and videos shared to social media, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star played coy with fans. “Guess what I’m doing today, guys,” she said, before zooming in on her decked-out mouth accessory.

“Oh, work!” model Sita Abelian exclaims as she examines the new hardware in the video.

This isn’t the first time the mom of three has sported a glammed-up grill. Back in September 2016, the reality star memorably got blinged out with a gold and diamond version paired with her 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz sparkler, just days before she was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week.

Looks like Kim decided on a slightly more understated option this time around!