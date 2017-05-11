Kim Kardashian and North West Continue Their Reign of Coordinating Mother-Daughter Outfits

May 11, 2017
by: Alicia Brunker

From custom, silver-sequined dresses from Vetements to dance at a Kanye concert to black lace Givenchy gowns during Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian West rarely misses an opportunity to match outfits with daughter, North West. But this time around, the mother-daughter duo took on a more casual scene and dressed in coordinating black outfits on the street.

When most of us take a relaxed stroll down the sidewalk, we end up wearing some style of black track pant, a T-shirt, and maybe some sneakers, but that certainly wouldn’t cut it for the Kardashian Wests.

Scaling down the glam the best they know how, Kim wore high-waisted black lace-up jeans, a laid-back tank, and transparent heels, while North sported a black velvet dress with a white tank underneath, furry slides, and a baseball cap atop her cascading curls. Mom a snap of the pair's looks to Instagram on Wednesday.

Kim gave the photo a caption that read: “Besties!” Simply put, but implies everything.

