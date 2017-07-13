Kim Kardashian Defends Her Decision to Dress North West in a Faux Corset

Kim Kardashian West cannot catch a break.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular took to Twitter to clap back at claims that suggested she dressed her daughter, North, in a corset, just hours after responding to those cocaine rumors.

Earlier this week, the tot was snapped in what appeared to be an orange dress accentuated by a cream corset, and judging from the Kar-Jenner clan's love of waist trainers, fans and critics were quick to censure the mom of two for choosing an inappropirate look for the 4-year-old.

Not one to let unwarranted criticism fly, the reality star defended herself against the allegations on social media.

"I would never put my daughter in a corset! It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration," she explained alongside a video that gave viewers a look at the construction of the faux corset. "This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it's just fabric on the front," she says in the clip. "So, I think it's really cute, I bought it from a designer and it's just fabric people, it's not a real corset."

She also tweeted a second photo of the garment in question from Snapchat that says, "Not a real corset."

This is the second time in a week that the 36-year-old has come under fire for a social media mishap. Eagle-eyed fans accused the star of using drugs after seeing white lines on a marble table in one of her Snapchats, and the social media mogul put the rumors to rest by revealing that natural swirls in the slab were to blame.

Fans, stand down!