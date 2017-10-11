Kim Kardashian and Her Grandma Address Rumors That North Dislikes Saint

Kim Kardashian West knows that there are rumors flying around about her kids North and Saint not liking each other, but she's not about to indulge them. The reality star and her grandma MJ took to Kardashian's app Wednesday to clear up the reported "bad blood" between her family, calling it blatantly false.

"Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous," Kardashian said. "She needs to still get it together and warm up and like be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope like a week ago."

kimkardashian/Instagram

Grandma MJ backed Kim up, adding that North is "fine."

"She’s not like harmful," Kardashian said. "She’s not like hurting him or anything."

Rumors started to swirl around the siblings earlier this year, when Kardashian made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and said that Saint cries when North won't play with him.

kimkardashian/Instagram

“Her thing is, she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’ll say, ‘We’re having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then—no boys!’ And then she’ll slam the door on her brother’s face and he’ll just start crying," Kardashian had said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Tailors Her Own Clothes to Fit North

Despite the slight sibling rivalry though, Kardashian and MJ clarified that North is "adorable" and loves Saint, even if he isn't invited to her tea parties.

"She just doesn’t want boys in her room," Kardashian said before MJ added, "I don’t blame her."

Pretty understandable if you ask us.