Kim Kardashian Can Too Do Minimalism     

Kim Kardashian West has been known to wear some outside-the-box outfits, but she can rock an understated look, too, as she demonstrated last night. The 36-year-old reality TV star presented at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in L.A. on Saturday, and she was a vision in a simple white gown.

The Family Equality Council's event honors LGBTQ families, as well as individuals and organizations who advocate for the LGBTQ community. For her time at the podium, Kardashian wore a stunning strapless white gown by Rick Owens—the simple number accentuated her curves and highlighted her glowing tan. To complement the minimalistic look, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore thin hoop earrings and her latest go-to accessory: a fake lip ring. Kardashian had her hair slicked back in a low ponytail, and she went with a sultry makeup look featuring bold brows.

On behalf of the organization, Kardashian presented an award to Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, both vocal advocates for LGBTQ youth. Murray is a co-founder of Bunim/Murray productions, the company behind several reality shows, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so it was surely a nice touch to have one of the KarJenners present him with the award. On her Snapchat, Kardashian wrote that she was honored to give the award to Murray, "the man who believed in me from day 1."

A great look and a great cause—that's a win-win.