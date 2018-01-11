Kim Kardashian’s New KKW Beauty Collaboration Is 10 Years in the Making

After a decade (!!!) of waiting, Kim Kardashian and her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic are finally teaming up on a beauty project—and no, it's not another tutorial. The duo joined together to bring you the next KKW Beauty product, which also makes it the brand's first collaboration.

RELATED: The Pink Highlighter InStyle's Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

A black and white picture of a fairly large palette was posted on the KKW Beauty Instagram account with a caption that announced they've been working on what we're sure will be cosmetic genus, and a hashtag that makes it a reality.

"‪After 10 years of working together, my collab with @MakeupByMario will be launching and we can’t wait to share it with you! #KKWxMARIO‬," Kardashian wrote along with the picture.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

So what is it? The palette is filled with a few tins, some of which look like they have a metallic finish, so it very well could be an eyeshadow palette. That wouldn't be a far departure from Dedivanovic's product past, as he collaborated with Anastasia Beverly Hills on a buzz-worthy palette early last year. It flew off the shelves, so we can only assume the same thing would happen on a project with Kardashian—just maybe a little faster.

Here's hoping this (possible) palette and her concealers drop at the very same time.