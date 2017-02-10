Kim Kardashian Knows How to Make One Sexy Salad

When Carine Roitfeld hit the one million followers mark on Instagram, her friend Kim Kardashian West couldn't resist making her a special treat.

"I was looking on Instagram today and I noticed that Carine is almost at a million followers, so I want to celebrate," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in a video the CR Fashion Book Editor-in-Chief shared on Instagram Thursday. "I wanted to make her a cake, but I didn't have any of the ingredients.

So, she decided to make her something even sweeter instead. "But, I do have the ingredients to make her a celebratory salad," she added.

1 million!!!!! Thank you @kimkardashian @benperreira A video posted by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Then, Kardashian West went to work in the kitchen, rocking a black crop top and black jacket as she seductively put the salad together with Lil' Wayne's "A Milli" playing in the background. The reality star mogul slowly squeezed a lemon over lettuce and two tomato halves, snapped a whole cucumber in half and tossed it in the bowl, and splashed a ton of salad dressing on top (before licking one of her fingers).

After placing a number one candle on top of the dish to finish it off, she did a sultry hair flip, exposed her toned midriff, and tossed a ton of lettuce in the air while she was at it. Proof that when it comes to salad making, she simply takes things up a notch.

As far as social media milestones go though, the celebratory salad could've been a dish for Kardashian West as well. She hit 50 million followers on Twitter Thursday, celebrating the milestone with a tweet. "Awww made it 50 Million twitter followers! This is so exciting!!!!," she wrote. "Thank you guys for the follow xoxoxo."

Awww made it 50 Million twitter followers! This is so exciting!!!! Thank you guys for the follow xoxoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2017

Kardashian West's Twitter milestone makes her the 9th most followed celebrity on the social media networking site.