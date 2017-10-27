Kim K Wore the Ultimate LWD to Her Belated Armenian-Style Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian West is taking it back to her roots for a belated birthday bash.

On Thursday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who officially rang in her special day on Saturday, proved that one weekend of festivities just doesn't cut it, as she continued to fete the milestone days later.

Stepping out with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as momager, Kris Jenner, and hubby, Kanye West, the Kar-Jenner klan rang in the momentous occasion at Carousel Restaurant in Los Angeles for a big Armenian-style family dinner.

The 37-year-old flaunted her enviable curves in a white minidress paired with a long leather blazer, strappy sandals, and a slick platinum ponytail. Inside the restaurant, the mom-to-be was gifted a white birthday cake topped with elaborate flower icing and, of course, a sultry photo of herself.

As an Arabic song plays in the background and the guests sing along, the half-Armenian reality star can be heard gushing in one of her Snapchats, "Armenian style! Oh yes! That's so cute."

Kim's birthday party 🎉 🎂#kimkardashian @kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Another clip shows the beautifully set table along with a glimpse of Kendall and Kourtney, who stepped out at the party with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, sans her pants in a roomy cream sweater and thigh-high suede boots—filming the cake.

While the social media maven spent her actual special day relaxing in a remote spa in Utah, it's clear that a birthday celebration for Kim isn't complete without being surrounded by her loved ones.