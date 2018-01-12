Kim Kardashian's Louis Vuitton Trash Cans Are the Definition of Extra

Meghan Overdeep
Jan 12, 2018 @ 9:00 am

You know what they say: One woman's trash receptacle is another woman's fashion statement. They do say that, right?

Either way, Kim Kardashian West set the Twittersphere abuzz for the gazillionth time when she shared a photo of two impossibly well-dressed trash cans on social media.

The pair of bins—one regular curbside trash can and a blue recycling one—are covered in Louis Vuitton's iconic "LV" logo, the result of what appears to be some kind of ironic DIY project. Though it's unclear whether or not the designer cans belong to Kardashian West, that didn't stop her followers from having an absolute field day with the hilariously absurd receptacles.

Kim Kardashian / Snapchat

"I aspire to be as extra as @KimKardashian and her Louis Vuitton garbage cans," one Twitter user wrote. Another joked: "When I say I’m trash, I mean Kim Kardashian’s kind of trash."

Well played, Kim. Well played.

Hide Transcript

[MUSIC] People think you just post and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way, and I'm really Like a lunatic about it because sometimes there is so much pressure to post too. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!