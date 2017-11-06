Kim Kardashian Just Low Key Teased Two New KKW Beauty Products

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to continue teasing beauty launch upon beauty launch. On the heels of KKW Beauty's big fragrance reveal, the star is already previewing her latest launch. At the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, everyone's favorite social media maven turned beauty entrepreneur gave us a sneak peek at a nude lip color from her upcoming collection.

After posting up a shot of the glam from the night (when did people start referring to makeup as just overall glam, anyway?), her makeup artist Ariel Tejada opened the floor to questions from his million-plus followers. When one asked about the lip color she used, the pro responded accordingly. "It's from her collection that launches soon!" he wrote. "So excited for you to try out!" As are we, Ariel. As are we.

But wait, there's more! Like a TV infomercial, yet another element remains.

About last night...@makeupbyariel used the Powder Contour & Highlight Kit in Medium to create the sculpted Cher look on @kimkardashian A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

According to the brand's Instagram account, Tejada used another upcoming launch on Kardashian when he created her Cher-inspired Halloween look. Over 200 commenters began guessing what the product could be, but considering the brand tagged her brow bone, either an eyeshadow or concealer seems like a safe enough bet for now.

Then again, Tejada did say an entire collection was in the works, so for all we know, just about anything on her face could be a new product straight from the lab. Only time and her Instagram feed shall determine exactly what is in store, and we'll continue refreshing her page until anything is confirmed.