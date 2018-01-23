Kim Kardashian West Is Launching New Fragrances for Valentine's Day

When Kim Kardashian West dropped her trio of crystal-inspired KKW Beauty Fragrances this fall, her fans in fact, had no zen. All three of the scents quickly sold out and shattered sales records when all 300,000 units were quickly snatched up. Those sales figures might sound impressive, but it's become the standard for any makeup collection that any of the KarJenner sisters put their name on.

If you weren't able to get your hands on one of West's initial gardenia fragrances, she's back with three more scents: Meet Bae, BFF, and Ride or Die.

The limited-edition Valentine's Day-themed Kimoji Heart Fragrances will be available at kkwfragrance.com on February 1st. They're a playful nod to West's line of NSFW Kimojis and merch. Basically, the scents are the perfect tongue-in-cheek Valentine's Day gift for your Bae, BFF, or Ride or Die.

No word on what notes are in any of the three scents, but judging from the bright heart-shaped bottles, we're going to guess they're sweet like candy.