Kim Kardashian's Beauty Line Just Sold $14.4 Million in 10 Minutes

If you're reading this, it's too late to score yourself a KKW Beauty Contour Stick.

Kim Kardashian's long-awaited beauty range launched barely an hour ago, and the products have already sold out, racking up a cool $14.4 million in sales. In the span of 10 minutes, all 300,000 units of the kit were completely bought up, which could serve as proof that contouring isn't dead.

2 hours until the launch of the #KKWBEAUTY Crème Contour and Highlight Kit! Set your alarms! 9am PST KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Profits from Kardashian's inaugural product are slightly higher than that of her sister Kylie's—Kylile's first Lip Kits sold 13.5 million within minutes of going live, WWD reports, and that number served as an indicator or what could be expected once KKW Beauty's Contour Sticks officially launched. It's also worth noting that Kim's collection of lipsticks within Kylie's line sold out within 3 minutes.

Stay tuned to the KKW Beauty social media platforms, as well as Kim's own for news of restocking, then make your game plan accordingly. If the first sale is any indicator, we imagine the products will continue to sell out at lightning speed. May the odds be ever in your favor.