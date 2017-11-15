Here's How Kim Kardashian Responded to Questions About Khloé and Kylie's Pregnancies 

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenners have been waiting with bated breath for Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to confirm their pregnancies, but the two have kept uncharacteristically mum as word of baby shopping sprees and baby showers has come out.

One sister who isn't keeping so quiet though is Kim Kardashian West. Kim visited Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, and naturally, Ellen wanted to know what was up with Khloé and Kylie's silence. Not being one to shy away from a direct question, Kim answered truthfully when it was brought up.

"You do have several sisters who are pregnant," DeGeneres said.

"Alright I'm going to break it down, this is how we work in the family," Kardashian said. "When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one, so for the safety of my life—"

"How come I'm not in these group chats?" DeGeneres interrupted. "Why am I not apart of that? I'm Karla."

Charley Gallay/Getty

DeGeneres famously dressed as "Karla Kardashian" for Halloween, and jokingly revealed earlier this year that like Kylie, Kim, and Khloé, Karla is also expecting a child. Once she and Kim worked out the family group chat logistics though, Kardashian continued to explain why there's radio silence from her regarding her sisters' personal lives.

"We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have."

Watch the rest of the interview clip above, and stay tuned for Kylie and Khloé's pregnancy announcements, because with all this anticipation, we bet they'll be spectacular.