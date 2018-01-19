Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name

The great Kardashian baby boom of 2018 is in full swing and we couldn’t be more excited—seriously, we’re at Grandma Kris levels of glee over here.

On Jan. 16 we learned that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate had given birth to their third child together, a baby girl. As with most Kardashian news, the rollout was slow and strategic—a statement was made, but we had no name or photo (pics or it didn’t happen, Kimye!).

After much speculation, we finally have the answer to one of our burning baby questions: What’s baby girl West’s name?

Believe it or not, the newest member of the clan’s moniker has little to do with compasses or godliness: It’s Chicago.

On Friday, Jan. 19, Kardashian West confirmed on her website that the new arrival's full name is none other than Chicago West. Her post was simple:

Chicago West

January 15, 2018

12:47am

7lbs 6oz

The mother of three then tweeted out a tribute to her children, "North, Saint & Chi":

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

While Kardashian West's isn't known for her connection to the Windy City, husband Kanye grew up in Chicago and often references his hometown in his lyrics.

We can’t wait for more baby details and, of course, the births of moms to be Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. Stay tuned as we try to keep up with the 2k18 Kar-Jenner krew.