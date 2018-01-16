Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Just Welcomed Their Third Baby, via Surrogate

The Kardashian family just gave us a little bit more to keep up with.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their third baby together via surrogate.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote on her app Tuesday. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The baby girl—whose name has not been released yet—was born on Monday, Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 6 oz. The baby was the couple's first pregnancy via surrogacy, and the new addition means that the Kardashian-West family has grown to five, with Saint becoming a first-time big brother, and North a big sister all over again.

It seems North is pretty happy about it too, since she's already looking out for her baby sis.

“People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres in November. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all OK for Baby Sister.'”

While "Baby Sister" is a cute nickname that might stick, North's initial name for her sister didn't sit as well with her mom.

“She has a toy, a llama. She named it Star West. She names everything Star West," Kim said to DeGeneres. "I’m not vibing with it."

Back in November, the family threw an extravagant cherry blossom baby shower in honor of the new baby, and the whole family (pregnant aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner included) attended.

The beautiful pink trees offset the anticipation for Kim and Kanye's second daughter, and now she's here!

Congratulations to the happy family.