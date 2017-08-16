Kim Kardashian Says She and Kanye Are "Trying" for a Third Child, Haven't Confirmed Surrogate's Pregnancy

After a great deal of conjecture, we learned in June that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had hired a surrogate in their quest to welcome a new child into their family.

Few updates have been given since then, but there have been reports (originating from an anonymous source) that the West family’s surrogate is three to four months pregnant with Kimye’s newest addition, meaning the hypothetical new Kardashian kid would arrive around early 2018.

But according to Kim herself, she and Kanye have yet to confirm anything—any speculation is simply that: speculative.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old reality star admitted that she and her rapper husband are hoping to welcome a child via surrogate. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything," Kardashian West clarified. "We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hired a Surrogate to Have a Third Baby

We hope so, too, Kimye! We'll be holding a good thought.