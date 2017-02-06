Kim Kardashian Petitions for Kanye West to Perform at 2018 Super Bowl

It's never too early to start thinking ahead to next year's Super Bowl.

Just hours after Lady Gaga gave one of the most epic halftime performances (C'mon people, she jumped from the roof!) in the competition's history, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to give us a hint about who she'd like to see headline the game in 2018—her husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star retweeted two fan accounts last night that were campaigning for the rapper to make his mark on Super Bowl LII, both of which included the hashtag #KanyeForSuperBowl52. We'd call that a pretty clear endorsement for the gig from Mrs. West.

Back in November, the star canceled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo Tour after reportedly suffering from exhaustion, so we're certain that fans would welcome this opportunity to see West back in action.

We have to admit, it would definitely be one amazingly unpredictable show.